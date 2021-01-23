Covid-19 outbreaks in state prisons prompt calls, lawsuit for releasing vulnerable inmates

"Nobody signed on for this," said Johnston, a community advocate with the Center for Community Alternatives.

"Most people incarcerated are there by plea bargain. It's no secret that 90-something percent of the inmates pleaded guilty, and this isn't part of their plea bargain," he said.

Johnston has heard from inmates who complain that they receive just one mask every two weeks.

As the director of Release Aging People in Prison, or RAPP, Jose Saldana of the Bronx said he also regularly hears from those in state prisons about the precarious nature of being incarcerated during a pandemic.

"Everybody is telling me the same story, and it's in conflict with what doctors reported. Men, and also some women, tell me the same thing, that the lack of PPE is still so outrageous," Saldana said.

"People are actually forced to wear the same mask ... and forced to wash these disposable masks. They must lose their effectiveness after repeated washing," he added.

There are some 200 people over the age of 50 at Wyoming Correctional Facility, said Katie Schaffer of the Center for Community Alternatives, which organizes with people who have incarcerated loved ones in prison.