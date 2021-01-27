Covid-19 case counts are falling, but the future is still unclear

Western New York’s Covid-19 case count and hospital census have declined over the past two weeks, fueling hopes that the region may officially have reached the other side of its second-wave peak.
More businesses and activities are expected to reopen in coming days as state and county officials loosen the tight containment measures that kicked in when the second wave began in November. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted in a news conference at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that "orange zone" restrictions – which include 10-person limits on in-person gatherings and 10 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants – could slacken as soon as Wednesday.
But while there are significant signs of progress statewide, new threats – such as emerging variants of the novel coronavirus, and continued issues with the federal and state vaccine rollout – could threaten or even erase those gains in the months to come. As of Monday, 22 cases of the B117, or British variant, had been confirmed in New York, though because the U.S. does not have an aggressive genetic sequencing program for viruses, the actual prevalence of the new variants is likely more widespread.
Scientists generally believe that the two approved Covid-19 vaccines on the market will be effective on both the British variant and another emerging strain from South Africa. But at current rates, it will be months before all of Western New York’s 1.1 million adults are vaccinated.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to provide context and visuals to the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated since Monday. But limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Those data show two weeks of solid improvement across virtually every metric that public health officials track. Case counts and hospitalizations are still among the highest they’ve been in the past year. But they’ve fallen back significantly from the region’s peak in the first week of January.
Since then, the number of Western New Yorkers diagnosed with Covid-19 every day has fallen by more than a quarter, from an average of 1,124 in the week ending Jan. 10 to 804 in the week ending Monday.
As of Monday, 414 people in the region were hospitalized with Covid-19, versus as many as 546 in the first days of the month. And the region’s test positive rate, or the number of Covid-19 tests that return positive results, has fallen to a seven-day average of 5.5%, from a high of 8.8% on Jan. 5.
These declines are consistent with trends across New York and the country. Statewide, new cases have dropped from an average of more than 16,000 cases per day in early January to just over 13,100 per day now. Nationally, new cases have fallen almost a third over the past two weeks, with some of the largest drops occurring in recent hotspot states, such as California and Arizona.
Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.
But as a number of leading epidemiologists have cautioned, it is still too early to predict with any certainty that these gains will last. Two new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been shown to spread more widely than the variants currently common in the U.S. This spring’s trajectory will depend, in part, on how widely those and other strains spread, and how quickly Americans are vaccinated against them. In the U.K., where scientists discovered the B117 variant in December, the strain is one suspected cause for a dramatic uptick in cases that month in the southeast and London.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, more than 79,500 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and 1,845 people have died.