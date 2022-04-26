Court of Appeals wrestles with final gerrymandering arguments

When New York voters approved a 2014 constitutional amendment to prevent gerrymandering, they entrusted a 10-member Independent Redistricting Commission with drawing nonpartisan district lines for the House of Representatives and State Legislature.

But what happens when the commission evenly splits on a plan? What if it never submits another plan? Shouldn't the IRC somehow be required to fulfill the will of the people? And if unable, should the responsibility fall to the Legislature representing the entire state? Or to one judge elected by a sliver of voters?

These are the questions submitted by Democratic and Republican litigators appearing before the Court of Appeals on Tuesday as the state's high court wrangles with the latest accusation of gerrymandered district lines – this time, as Republicans claim, by the supermajority of Democrats controlling New York State government. A decision in the fast-tracked case is expected soon to accommodate a primary election slated for June 28.

On Tuesday, the high court heard final arguments in the case after the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester. Last week it declared unconstitutional the congressional maps devised by legislative Democrats and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. That legislative action followed a deadlocked IRC's inability to devise another plan.

The Appellate Division's ruling validated a Republican argument hinging on voter approval of the 2014 amendment that prohibited redistricting "to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties."

A procession of lawyers steeped in constitutional law appeared before the Court of Appeals in Albany to make their case. Craig R. Bucki, a Buffalo attorney representing the Assembly, told the seven-judge panel the IRC fulfilled its initial task of drawing new maps, but failed to follow up with new maps when it became deadlocked.

"Then it was the Legislature's responsibility," he said.

But judges peppered lawyers for both sides with a series of probing questions, constantly interrupting with "what ifs?" and drilling into various points of law. Much of the back and forth concentrated on earlier testimony by election analyst Sean Trende, who argued the map shoved Republicans "into a few Republican-leaning districts, while spreading Democratic voters as efficiently as possible."

Trende developed 5,000 computer-generated maps for potential use in New York, spurring the Appellate Division to say of the Legislature's congressional map: "The result is exactly what gerrymandering looks like, i.e., where the voters of the disfavored party are disproportionately 'packed' into districts already favoring that party in order to make the districts around them either flip or become less competitive."

But Eric Hecker, representing the Democratic Senate, said the lower court relied too heavily on Trende.

"This would be the first court to strike down a redistricting plan without analysis," he said. "They put all their eggs in the basket of Sean Trende."

And Jeffrey Lang, representing Hochul, said the job of drawing new maps ultimately – and appropriately – fell to the Legislature.

"The people did not anticipate where the IRC would be deadlocked a second time around and then failed to submit [new] maps," he said. "The Legislature properly stepped in."

That prompted Judge Jenny Rivera to note her "difficulty" in the Legislature failing to "move forward" under such circumstances.

But for the GOP, attorney Misha Tseytlin argued the legislatures of other states with similar systems have complied with their responsibility to draw new and fair maps, citing Maryland's experience.

"That could happen very quickly," he said.

And in court papers submitted before the hearing, Tseytlin contended the lower courts got it right.

"If this Court nevertheless usurps the role of the Supreme Court and the Appellate Division by overturning the factual finding that the Legislature acted with partisan intent, beyond a reasonable doubt, the message will be clear: the State of New York will not enforce an express constitutional prohibition on partisan gerrymandering," he said.

The appellate justices voted 3-2 to uphold a March decision by State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister in Steuben County that also deemed the congressional map drawing process unconstitutional. The Appellate Division ruling did not find evidence of unconstitutionality, however, in the drawing of the new district lines for the State Legislature.

Democrats, Republicans, political candidates, Boards of Elections and voters throughout the state now await the ruling by the seven-member panel, all appointed by Democratic governors Hochul and Andrew M. Cuomo. It could upend plans for at least the June 28 congressional primary, as Republicans seek a delay, possibly sending the party contests into August. Republicans also have argued against delaying the 2022 election until the Legislature can address the situation again in time for 2024, maintaining such a remedy provides a "free pass" to Democrats this year.

The case challenges the map that divided the state into 26 congressional districts, some of them oddly shaped. The state previously had 27 districts, but lost a seat because of nationwide population shifts determined in the 2020 census.

The GOP argues the Democrat-drawn map ensures that Republicans of only four likely wins in the 2022 House elections: in the Southern Tier district, in the North Country, in a district that stretches from Niagara County to Watertown, and on Long Island. The state currently has eight Republican House members.

The effects of that approach can be seen clearly in Western New York. The Southern Tier's 23rd District, now represented by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, was redrawn to exclude the Democrat-dominated Ithaca area – but expanded to include the heavily Republican towns of southern Erie County and other rural swaths of the state.

Similarly, what's now the 27th District – represented by Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park – was redrawn into the oddly shaped 24th District, which stretches from the shores of the Niagara River to the shores of the St. Lawrence, with a huge cutout for another Democratic district in Rochester.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, is set to run for re-election in a redrawn 26th District that includes all of the heavily Democratic City of Buffalo.

