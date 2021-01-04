 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corfu man charged with second-degree vehicular assault
0 comments

Corfu man charged with second-degree vehicular assault

Support this work for $1 a month

A Corfu man was charged Monday with second-degree vehicular assault in connection with an injury accident Sept. 15 on Batavia Elba Townline Road in Elba, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Derek F. McQueen, 33, was determined to be at fault following an investigation into the accident. McQueen was found to have been driving with a revoked license, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He also failed standardized field sobriety tests and was later determined to have been under the influence of multiple categories of drugs.

McQueen was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs, driving while ability is impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

McQueen was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Town of Elba Court at a later date. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns of high stakes in Georgia Senate races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News