Corfu man charged with second-degree vehicular assault

A Corfu man was charged Monday with second-degree vehicular assault in connection with an injury accident Sept. 15 on Batavia Elba Townline Road in Elba, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Derek F. McQueen, 33, was determined to be at fault following an investigation into the accident. McQueen was found to have been driving with a revoked license, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He also failed standardized field sobriety tests and was later determined to have been under the influence of multiple categories of drugs.

McQueen was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs, driving while ability is impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

McQueen was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Town of Elba Court at a later date.

