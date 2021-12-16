Construction divers save man from drowning in Niagara River

Hine said that is when Needham, wearing a life vest, stripped to his underwear and dove into the river with one of the company's life preservers around him and swam up to the young man in the water and wrapped his arms around him. Hine maneuvered the boat towards them as Needham, with the victim in tow, swam up to the boat, at which point Hine grabbed the young man and pulled him into the boat.

"Then, Sean got in the boat and we turned around and headed back to the job site where we were docked up and everything and, at that point, we were just trying to get him warm. We started stripping his wet clothes off and tried to talk to him, too, and calm him down, because he was right there on the edge of going into hypothermia and shock," Hine said.

"Luckily, we have hot water, because our divers in that cold water, they have hot water running through their dive suits. It keeps them warm. So, as soon as we got him up on the dock, we started getting the warm water on him to get his body temperature back up, and EMS was there immediately. And that was it, man, a crazy day at work," said Hine, who, like Needham, is a military veteran.

"Typically, we're not there to go save the general public. You know, it's a week before Christmas, man, and we're both vets and we've seen a lot of things, and you just can't let that happen, not on my watch," Hine said.

