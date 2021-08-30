Congressional staffers struggle to aid Afghans with Buffalo ties

+14 Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

It is unclear whether it is even possible for any of those people to escape Afghanistan now, given that the U.S. announced that it ended its military mission in the country on Monday.

"These situations are tragic," Higgins said. "You know, these Afghan nationals were our interpreters, they were navigators, they were drivers," aiding the two-decade U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

"It's frustrating," Higgins added. "The bottom line is we're doing the best we can."

The vast majority of the people whom the local congressional offices are trying to help are Afghans, but Higgins's office said he was trying to aid one American who was trying to return to America from Afghanistan, and Jacobs' office said he was also trying to aid Americans as well as Afghans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Citing security concerns, the congressional offices were reluctant to offer details about individual cases. They said they still hold out hope that some of them would make their way to America.

General says some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan remain in country after US departure WASHINGTON (AP) — General says some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan remain in country after US departure.

“Even with Aug. 31st deadline now here, my office is still working diligently to assist both American citizens and visa applicants who are still trapped in Afghanistan," Jacobs said. "I urge anyone from my district who is still in need of assistance to contact my office."