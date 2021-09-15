Competing maps released as redistricting panel splits along partisan lines

WASHINGTON – The independent commission that is supposed to draw up New York's new legislative districts divided along partisan lines Wednesday, delivering competing district maps: one set aimed at benefiting Democrats and the other intended to aid Republicans.

And the commission's divisions foreshadow the fact that the Democratic State Legislature is likely to take over the process – to the benefit of Democrats – early next year.

The proposed maps mark the beginning of the redistricting process that will redraw the legislative lines for the 2022 election. After a round of public hearings this fall, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission will try again to come together on new maps for the state's 26 U.S. House seats, as well as for the State Senate and Assembly.

But the commission's first stab at drawing up new district lines did not prove to be very encouraging.

"I've gone from being very hopeful to being supremely disappointed," said Ross Brady, an independent on the redistricting commission. "I regret the fact that we weren't able as a commission to actually put a single product together."

