A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with the vandalism of a sign outside an anti-abortion medical clinic in Amherst in March.

Hannah E. Kamke, 40, agreed to pay $2,580 in restitution as part of the plea arrangement.

Kamke originally was charged with third-degree criminal mischief following the March 15 spray painting of a business sign outside of CompassCare on Eggert Road in Amherst. Disorderly conduct is a violation.

Amherst Town Justice Geoffrey K. Klein also sentenced Kamke to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered her to stay away from CompassCare, which provides pregnancy health care services and counsels against abortions.

Kamke admitted she spray painted “LIARS” in bright red paint across the white business sign outside the facility at around 11:30 p.m. on March 15.

CompassCare officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

CompassCare CEO James Harden told The Buffalo News after Kamke’s arrest that he believed the graffiti might be a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE Act.

He also said he believes the vandalism was related to a 2022 firebombing of the facility that caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The arson in June of 2022 was accompanied by the words “Jane was here” being written on the side of the building. Jane’s Revenge is a militant pro-choice group that claimed to be behind a fire set last year at an anti-abortion office in Madison, Wis.

Police have not made any arrests in the firebombing. The FBI last November released images of the suspects and their vehicle and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.