Close elections in Erie County could be called Tuesday; margins narrow in Niagara

As scrutiny of absentee ballots begins in Erie County on Tuesday, results in several close races are expected to be determined.
Board of Elections spokesman Derek Murphy said if officials meet their goal of tabulating all absentee votes on Tuesday, close races such as sheriff may be determined. On Election Day, Republican John C. Garcia was leading Democrat Kimberly L. Beaty by about 6,000 votes, with about 19,000 absentees to be counted.
Other close contests that could be determined Tuesday include the Amherst Town Board, where Republican Ray Herman led Democrat Jacqualine Berger by 181 votes on Election Day. In Cheektowaga, Republican Vernon S. Thompson led Democrat Brian N. Pilarski by only 19 votes.
"We should know the results tomorrow," Murphy said Monday.
In Niagara County, a count of absentee and affidavit ballots Monday reduced the margin from 14 votes to 2 in a close Niagara County Legislature election. Republican Christopher P. Voccio now has 774 votes to 772 for Democrat William Kennedy II in Niagara County's 6th District, which covers central Niagara Falls.
On Election Day, Voccio led 735 to 721.
Lora A. Allen, Democratic election commissioner, said four affidavit ballots still need to be ruled upon. She and acting GOP Commissioner Michael Carney will rule Friday, and open those they agree are legal, unless a judge intervenes before then at the request of either candidate.
Both candidates are Niagara Falls city councilmen seeking to succeed 30-year incumbent Dennis F. Virtuoso, who decided not to run for his 16th term in the Legislature for health reasons.
In a City of Lockport nail-biter, Democrat Paul M. Beakman Jr. defeated Republican John D. Craig for 1st Ward alderman, 329 to 310.
On Election Day, Beakman, a retired policeman, led Craig by one vote, 300 to 299. Beakman will be the only Democrat on the 2022-23 Common Council.
Other close elections in Niagara County include a Lewiston Town Board race – to be recounted Tuesday morning – and a Hartland Town Board contest that featured more than 500 write-in votes, which are to be tallied Tuesday afternoon.