Close elections in Erie County could be called Tuesday; margins narrow in Niagara

As scrutiny of absentee ballots begins in Erie County on Tuesday, results in several close races are expected to be determined.

Board of Elections spokesman Derek Murphy said if officials meet their goal of tabulating all absentee votes on Tuesday, close races such as sheriff may be determined. On Election Day, Republican John C. Garcia was leading Democrat Kimberly L. Beaty by about 6,000 votes, with about 19,000 absentees to be counted.

Other close contests that could be determined Tuesday include the Amherst Town Board, where Republican Ray Herman led Democrat Jacqualine Berger by 181 votes on Election Day. In Cheektowaga, Republican Vernon S. Thompson led Democrat Brian N. Pilarski by only 19 votes.

"We should know the results tomorrow," Murphy said Monday.

In Niagara County, a count of absentee and affidavit ballots Monday reduced the margin from 14 votes to 2 in a close Niagara County Legislature election. Republican Christopher P. Voccio now has 774 votes to 772 for Democrat William Kennedy II in Niagara County's 6th District, which covers central Niagara Falls.

On Election Day, Voccio led 735 to 721.