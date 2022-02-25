 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claudia Tenney lands Erie County GOP endorsement
0 comments
top story topical

Claudia Tenney lands Erie County GOP endorsement

Support this work for $1 a month
Syracuse Event Photography

Rep. Claudia Tenney.

 Jerry Zremski

Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican running for Congress in a redrawn Southern Tier seat, won the unanimous backing of the Erie County Republican Committee Thursday.

“We are proud to endorse Congresswoman Tenney for New York’s 23rd District," Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth said. "Claudia is a small business owner, marine mom and conservative fighter for Upstate New York. She will be a tenacious advocate for Erie County in Washington and will never cave to the radical Democrats who are destroying our country."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Tenney, who is serving her second term in Congress, said she was honored to win the endorsement.

"Western New Yorkers are deeply concerned about the crisis on our southern border, rising crime, inflation and now a war in Ukraine," she said. "The Biden Administration has failed America, and New Yorkers are ready to elect Republicans at every level of government this November."

Tenney also has the Republican endorsement in Cortland, Schuyler and Wyoming counties, along with Conservative Party backing in Chemung County.

Former President Donald Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, have also endorsed Tenney, as has the Livingston County Conservative Party chairman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Asteroid that wipe out the dinosaurs reportedly struck in spring

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News