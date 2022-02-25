Claudia Tenney lands Erie County GOP endorsement

Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican running for Congress in a redrawn Southern Tier seat, won the unanimous backing of the Erie County Republican Committee Thursday.

“We are proud to endorse Congresswoman Tenney for New York’s 23rd District," Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth said. "Claudia is a small business owner, marine mom and conservative fighter for Upstate New York. She will be a tenacious advocate for Erie County in Washington and will never cave to the radical Democrats who are destroying our country."

Tenney, who is serving her second term in Congress, said she was honored to win the endorsement.

"Western New Yorkers are deeply concerned about the crisis on our southern border, rising crime, inflation and now a war in Ukraine," she said. "The Biden Administration has failed America, and New Yorkers are ready to elect Republicans at every level of government this November."

Tenney also has the Republican endorsement in Cortland, Schuyler and Wyoming counties, along with Conservative Party backing in Chemung County.

Former President Donald Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, have also endorsed Tenney, as has the Livingston County Conservative Party chairman.

