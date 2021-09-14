 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Honors to be closed Wednesday for repair of electrical power line
0 comments

City Honors to be closed Wednesday for repair of electrical power line

Support this work for $1 a month

City Honors School No. 195 will be closed Wednesday after electrical power was lost Tuesday in some portions of the building as a result of damage done to an underground power line by a contractor working at the school, according to a spokeswoman for the Buffalo Public School District.

Elena Cala said district officials and Ferguson Electric are working on a solution to the problem, which requires a new power line to be installed. The new line is expected to arrive Wednesday, she said.

It is anticipated that students may be able to return to City Honors on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News