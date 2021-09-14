City Honors to be closed Wednesday for repair of electrical power line

City Honors School No. 195 will be closed Wednesday after electrical power was lost Tuesday in some portions of the building as a result of damage done to an underground power line by a contractor working at the school, according to a spokeswoman for the Buffalo Public School District.
Elena Cala said district officials and Ferguson Electric are working on a solution to the problem, which requires a new power line to be installed. The new line is expected to arrive Wednesday, she said.
It is anticipated that students may be able to return to City Honors on Thursday.
