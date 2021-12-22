Christmas tree giveaway for the needy to be held Friday in Town of Tonawanda

Former Erie County Legislature Chairman Chuck Swanick and his partners have been giving away Christmas trees to the needy on Christmas for nearly four decades, and the tradition will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the former Philip Sheridan School.

The 38th annual event will be held in the rear parking lot of the former school building. Those seeking a tree are asked to arrive before 1 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to help the needy tie their trees to their cars, Swanick said.

"We hope this brings a little joy to the kids and their families and, for a moment, forget these difficult times we're in," Swanick said.

The Town of Tonawanda Highway Department, as in the past, will mulch what remains of the trees after the giveaway.

The Christmas tree giveaway was first organized by Swanick and David Arida and Arida Tree Farms, who continue the tradition this year. Their partners include Northtown Garden Center, Graber Nursery and the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce.

