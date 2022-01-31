Chris Jacobs, Claudia Tenney plan to move to represent new districts

Jacobs made sure to cater to those Republicans in announcing his election bid.

"The coming elections are a chance for conservatives to elect majorities in Congress who will check the Biden administration’s disastrous policies, re-implement the successful policies of the Trump administration, and put our country on a solid foundation once again," he said in his statement. "I am committed to fighting for your constitutional rights, your economic prosperity, and our future – just as I have for the past two years.”

Jacobs had $334,154 in cash on hand at the end of September, but will likely have to raise considerably more to run television ads in a district that now spans the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse television markets.

Jacobs announced his plans to run in the 24th before other candidates could jump into the race, said a Republican political consultant who asked not to be identified by name.

"He was smart to get ahead of this thing," the consultant said.

Utica-area congresswoman to run for Southern Tier seat Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican whose district was divided up in a redistricting plan released by Democrats on Sunday, said Monday that she plans to run for re-election in the newly redrawn district that stretches from southern Erie County nearly to Binghamton.

The Southern Tier district

Like Jacobs, Tenney said she fits in with the new district she has chosen, even though she's not from there.