Chemical causing Mayville water ban was found in wells in 2019

Perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, the chemical that led to a "do not drink" order on tap water in the Chautauqua County Village of Mayville late last week, was detected more than a year ago in regular sampling of two of the three wells that serve the village, county and state officials said.
"This is not a new change to the water," Mayville Mayor Ken Shearer said during an online forum Friday. "This is a little different from some other emergencies. Nothing spilled into our water program yesterday. This is a new test, something that has not been tested for before."
On Thursday, the 1,850 people and several small businesses that are supplied by Mayville's water system were told not to drink, cook with or brush their teeth with tap water, or give it to their pets or livestock.
At the same time, distribution of one case of bottled or canned water per household daily was set up, with delivery available for those in Covid-19 isolation.
The water distribution is "one of our interim measures to help our residents and business owners get by until we can get the long-term measures in place to mitigate this issue," Christine Schuyler, county public health director, said during the forum.
Neither Shearer nor Schuyler responded to messages requesting comment Sunday.
During the online meeting Friday, village, county and state officials outlined in general terms the scope of the problem and what happens next. While scientists are learning more about PFNA and its chemical cousins, "we want to be very cautious with the exposure," said Gary Ginsberg, director of the state Health Department's Center for Environmental Health. "It's important to stop exposure when there's an unusual or significant source."
The village relies on three wells, which draw their water from the natural aquifer. The 2019 Drinking Water Quality Report for the village found that PFNA, along with related chemicals PFOA and PFHpA, were found in two of the three wells.
PFNA "is very similar to PFOA and PFOS," which have been regulated in the state only since August and are not regulated federally, said Kristine Wheeler, director of the Bureau of Water Supply and Protection at the state DOH.
During the 2019 sampling, "we were still learning about these compounds, and we had no real idea if there was a risk or what," said Bill Boria, county director of Environmental Health Services.
The state reviewed the samples and asked for further testing.
"We collected additional samples, got the results late Wednesday, and here we are," Boria said.
All of the perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are released from fluoropolymer manufacturing or processing facilities, wastewater treatment plants and landfills or from the use of firefighting foams.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has staff in the village and will be leading the search for possible sources, said George Heitzman, assistant director of its Division for Environmental Remediation. The DEC plans to start out by sampling monitoring wells in the village to see where to prioritize its focus, Heitzman added. The agency also asked residents to let investigators know about "things or substances or fires or spills that may have occurred."
The effects of ingesting PFNA are little known, Ginsberg told the forum, but he said they would not be deemed "acute" and would "take a long time for ongoing day-in and day-out exposure for there to be any concern at all." He added that concern would only come "at higher levels than what we've seen in the village water supply." Last year's testing showed PFNA was found at an average of 103.35 parts per trillion in Well 1 and 88.1 parts per trillion in Well 2.
However, PFNA is suspected of causing liver, thyroid and immune function issues, as well as possible developmental delays in children, Ginsberg said. There is, he said, "uncertainty" about whether exposure can cause cancer.
"This is very precautionary," Ginsberg said. "We don't think people are going to be seeing or noticing health effects from these levels in the water, however it is important and prudent to stop the consumption, and that will immediately start knocking down" the levels in people's bodies.
