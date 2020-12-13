Chemical causing Mayville water ban was found in wells in 2019

Perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, the chemical that led to a "do not drink" order on tap water in the Chautauqua County Village of Mayville late last week, was detected more than a year ago in regular sampling of two of the three wells that serve the village, county and state officials said.

"This is not a new change to the water," Mayville Mayor Ken Shearer said during an online forum Friday. "This is a little different from some other emergencies. Nothing spilled into our water program yesterday. This is a new test, something that has not been tested for before."

On Thursday, the 1,850 people and several small businesses that are supplied by Mayville's water system were told not to drink, cook with or brush their teeth with tap water, or give it to their pets or livestock.

At the same time, distribution of one case of bottled or canned water per household daily was set up, with delivery available for those in Covid-19 isolation.

The water distribution is "one of our interim measures to help our residents and business owners get by until we can get the long-term measures in place to mitigate this issue," Christine Schuyler, county public health director, said during the forum.

Neither Shearer nor Schuyler responded to messages requesting comment Sunday.