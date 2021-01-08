Cheektowaga man set fire outside, entered Capitol during Washington insurrection

Harding acknowledged to The News on Friday that he did go into the Capitol building for about 40 minutes and that he used a Bic lighter to set a piece of plastic on fire outside.

"I did nothing wrong," said Harding, who said he contacted the FBI on Friday after several people suggested on social media that he should be arrested.

He said he went in to "to chronicle and document" the events and that he did not cause any damage inside the building or hurt anybody.

He also said that he helped pile media equipment outside the Capitol building and that he used a Bic lighter to light a plastic bag in the pile.

"We took the rest of the media equipment that was there. We put it into a pile. That was a symbolic gesture. Nothing burned. It was metal. It was far from any structure. It was nowhere near the Capitol building. It was nowhere near a tree. It wasn't even on grass that could be lit on fire. There was a plastic bag. I had a Bic lighter and that was it. It was symbolism," Harding told The News.