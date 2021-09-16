Cheektowaga Historical Association to get new home at Stiglmeier Park

Erie County will spend $2.36 million for upgrades to Stiglmeier Park, including the construction of a building that will provide a new home for the Cheektowaga Historical Association, County Legislature Majority Leader Tim Meyers and Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Thursday.

“The investment and construction of this new multi-use facility and history museum at the Como Park entrance will not only increase foot traffic to our largest, most vibrant park, but will continue the tradition of celebrating Cheektowaga’s rich history,” Meyers said in a statement.

The new building will be between 5,000 and 7,000 square feet and will include 30 parking spaces, new bathrooms and a conference room. It also will be used to display artifacts from the town’s history.

Benczkowski said the park is an ideal setting for the history museum.

Maureen Gleason, vice president of the Cheektowaga Historical Association, said the plans would allow the town's history to be displayed in a larger space.

