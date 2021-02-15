 Skip to main content
Catholic Health to expand visitation policy for outpatient surgery beginning Wednesday
Catholic Health to expand visitation policy for outpatient surgery beginning Wednesday

Catholic Health announced Monday that beginning Wednesday it will expand its visitation policy for those undergoing outpatient or same-day surgery at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and at Sisters of Charity Hospital on Main Street.

The revised policy will allow surgical patients to be accompanied by one support person when they arrive at the hospital and while being registered and discharged. Support persons must wear a mask at all times and follow other safety protocols, submit to health and temperature screenings and practice social distancing.

Support persons are not permitted to remain in the hospital during the surgical procedure, but will be given a one-day surgical visitor pass and notified when they can rejoin the patient at the time of discharge. At the discretion of the surgical care team, patients with special needs may be permitted to have a support person with them at other times before and after surgery. 

