Catholic Health hospital workers to hold strike authorization vote on Friday

Communication Workers of America said Tuesday that more than 2,500 of its nurses, technologists and other front-line healthcare workers at Catholic Health represented by the union are mulling a strike because, they say, the hospital system is refusing to address severe understaffing at its hospitals that threatens patient care.
In a statement, the union claims that staff routinely work through lunch hours and breaks because coverage at the hospitals is unavailable and that there is a lack of necessary supplies to do their jobs properly as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Erie County.
“Despite deep staffing shortages and limited supplies, nurses and other front-line workers at Catholic Health have been risking our own health and the health of our families to provide care to Buffalo during the pandemic," said Jackie Ettipio, president of CWA Local 1133.
Ettipio said the staffing crisis at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph’s Campus is only getting worse after months of pleading with the hospital system to take the workers' concerns seriously and work with them to protect patients.
"We’re at a breaking point,” said Ettipio, a registered nurse with more than 30 years of experience at Mercy Hospital.
“Striking is a last resort and we want nothing more than to work with Catholic Health to settle a fair contract that will prioritize patient care and the safety and well-being of employees,” she added.
CWA said that front-line workers at Catholic Health hospitals have been raising concerns about chronic understaffing, while hundreds of new hires are needed to ensure safe staffing levels.
"After more than a year of life-saving work helping Buffalo get through the Covid-19 pandemic, staff are exhausted and see no action from the hospital system to attract new hires," the union said in its statement.
The union also accused the hospital bargaining team of not coming to the table in good faith to address its staffing crisis and of using scare tactics and legal maneuvers to mislead and bully employees. CWA also alleged in its statement that Catholic Health "illegally attempted to deal directly with workers during bargaining by sending employees inaccurate and incomplete communications about their proposed cuts to benefits."
The union plans to announce the results of the strike authorization vote on Friday.