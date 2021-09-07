Catholic Health hospital workers to hold strike authorization vote on Friday

Communication Workers of America said Tuesday that more than 2,500 of its nurses, technologists and other front-line healthcare workers at Catholic Health represented by the union are mulling a strike because, they say, the hospital system is refusing to address severe understaffing at its hospitals that threatens patient care.

In a statement, the union claims that staff routinely work through lunch hours and breaks because coverage at the hospitals is unavailable and that there is a lack of necessary supplies to do their jobs properly as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Erie County.

“Despite deep staffing shortages and limited supplies, nurses and other front-line workers at Catholic Health have been risking our own health and the health of our families to provide care to Buffalo during the pandemic," said Jackie Ettipio, president of CWA Local 1133.

Ettipio said the staffing crisis at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph’s Campus is only getting worse after months of pleading with the hospital system to take the workers' concerns seriously and work with them to protect patients.

"We’re at a breaking point,” said Ettipio, a registered nurse with more than 30 years of experience at Mercy Hospital.