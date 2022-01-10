Candidates for New York governor already tearing up campaign trail

It is almost as though flipping the calendar to an election year has officially kicked off the 2022 contest for governor.

Because New York's campaign trail is suddenly crowded and very much alive.

Republicans and Democrats alike are ramping up gubernatorial efforts earlier than ever as a result of the new political calendar stemming from the 2019 Democratic takeover of state government. And as both major parties slate conventions in February to endorse their candidates, the campaign seems to have skipped the normal embryonic stage for mid-season form.

Take Republican Lee Zeldin. The Suffolk County congressman has been popping up everywhere in recent days, weighing in on incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State message, tearing into the new Manhattan district attorney and generally acting like the GOP frontrunner he is considered.

"Lee has been doing this on a regular basis – 24/7," said Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, a Zeldin supporter. "Every day his people are engaging, and every day he is connecting on what is going on."

