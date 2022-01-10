Candidates for New York governor already tearing up campaign trail

It is almost as though flipping the calendar to an election year has officially kicked off the 2022 contest for governor.
Because New York's campaign trail is suddenly crowded and very much alive.
Republicans and Democrats alike are ramping up gubernatorial efforts earlier than ever as a result of the new political calendar stemming from the 2019 Democratic takeover of state government. And as both major parties slate conventions in February to endorse their candidates, the campaign seems to have skipped the normal embryonic stage for mid-season form.
Take Republican Lee Zeldin. The Suffolk County congressman has been popping up everywhere in recent days, weighing in on incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State message, tearing into the new Manhattan district attorney and generally acting like the GOP frontrunner he is considered.
"Lee has been doing this on a regular basis – 24/7," said Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, a Zeldin supporter. "Every day his people are engaging, and every day he is connecting on what is going on."
New York's rookie governor, after unexpectedly assuming Albany's top job last August, takes the state's biggest stage Wednesday with her first State of the State address.
Other Republicans, such as former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, have also stepped up their game, joining Zeldin over the weekend in slamming Alvin Bragg, the new Manhattan district attorney. Astorino and others, including Democratic candidate Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County, targeted Bragg for declining to prosecute certain low level crimes. Bragg continues to defend his new policy of avoiding prison sentences and downgrading felony charges for some cases, pointing to the need for mental health counseling or other approaches.
Zeldin on Monday joined several Republican members of the New York City Council in a Manhattan appearance to demand Bragg's removal. On Twitter, the Iraq War veteran reiterated usual GOP criticism of cashless bail and other Democratic reforms of recent years, but singled out Bragg, who now occupies one of the nation's key law enforcement posts.
"DAs should be removed if they don't enforce the laws," he said.
All Zeldin press releases now identify him as "presumptive nominee for governor of New York by both the New York Republican and Conservative Parties." He can make the claim, at least for both parties' endorsement, since he has secured enough backing by party leaders. But Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former Trump administration official, continue to wage active campaigns. Over the weekend, both also called for Bragg's removal.
And Suozzi, who is charting a moderate course in a Democratic primary field that currently includes incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, also joined the fray.
Democrats and Republicans alike will be gunning for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks her own four-year term this fall.
"Does the interim Governor agree with the Manhattan DA’s policy of picking and choosing which crimes to prosecute? New Yorkers deserve to know this and whether she’ll fix bail reform," Suozzi said on Twitter (his references to Hochul as "interim" has been rated false by Politifact New York since she constitutionally assumed the office following the August resignation of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo).
In a new development, the New York Post reported Sunday that Harry Wilson, the 2010 Republican candidate for comptroller, will soon decide about joining the GOP field for governor. A Westchester County resident known for his skills in corporate restructuring and who served on the Obama administration panel aiding the U.S. auto industry, he also entered gubernatorial speculation in 2014 and 2018.
Wilson is known to be a favorite of many members of the Republican hierarchy because of his financial skills and significant personal wealth that could finance a statewide campaign expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. But Lorigo said Zeldin continues to enjoy solid support among Republican and Conservative leaders, especially at this late date.
"There has to be emphasis in this election on the broader issues that lead people to common sense government," Lorigo said. "That's what Lee is capable of doing."
Nevertheless, Lorigo said he and others would welcome another Wilson candidacy for comptroller.
"He's an extremely capable individual; there are no negatives with him," he said. "I just think it's late for governor. It would be great to have him part of the team (as comptroller candidate)."