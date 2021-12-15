Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential travel, but stays silent on US. For now

Covid-19 infections are up 79% in the past week in Ontario alone, provincial officials said Wednesday. As a result, the province announced plans to limit the capacity of venues seating more than 1,000 to 50% starting Monday, a move that will dramatically reduce the size of crowds at National Hockey League games played north of the border.

Two phases, vax requirements planned for reopening of U.S. side of Canadian border The first phase of the reopening will begin in early November, when fully vaccinated Canadians and Mexicans with proper travel documentation will be allowed to cross U.S. land borders for nonessential reasons.

The bad news about Covid-19 in Canada – and the possibility of tougher border restrictions – prompted disappointment from those who have been fighting to keep the crossing open.

"Anytime you tighten up travel restrictions for people that are fully vaccinated and boostered, I think that is detrimental to a sense of getting back to normalcy," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "I have maintained many, many times that the coronavirus is not going away. All viruses mutate. This is no different, but we do have public health tools to help keep our people safe and continue the successful and safe opening or lifting of travel restrictions."

Any further border restrictions would be premature, at best, Higgins said.

"The severity and the spread of the Omicron variant has not been finally determined yet," he said. "There is, again, conflicting information."