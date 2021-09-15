Byron Brown shifts ad strategy, targets India Walton plan to reduce police budget

Walton outlined the plan last week in announcing her program by establishing a “pathway to accountability ... aimed at growth and healing through a community based restorative justice program.”

Walton said Tuesday that her call for “restorative justice” applies to more than sex crimes, labeling it “especially urgent that we offer non-punitive responses to crimes of poverty, like petty theft.”

“In our current punitive justice system, the state intervenes and all-too-often ignores, or even punishes, survivors like me,” she said. “What’s more, those who’ve committed harm and wish to make amends are all but forced by our current system to deny wrongdoing and avoid responsibility, or else be sent to prison, an environment where rape is rampant.

“This approach has manifestly failed to keep women safe, as gender violence remains pervasive,” she added. “Only by providing community-based pathways toward amends and repair can we truly interrupt cycles of violence, and meet the needs of my fellow survivors.”