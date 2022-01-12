Byron Brown backs Kathy Hochul for governor, despite Tom Suozzi's October support

The newly re-elected mayor's support may appear anti-climatic, since Brown and Hochul share deep roots in Erie County Democratic politics and have maintained friendly relations for decades. Their relationship was thought to have strengthened during the time Hochul served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor and Brown as his state Democratic chairman.

Indeed, the mayor indicated in late November that while he had made no decisions, he liked what he had so far seen in Hochul.

“I will say I feel Gov. Hochul is doing a very good job and solid job at a very challenging time,” Brown said then.

Now, Brown's backing looms large as Hochul continues to cement her strong position in a Democratic field that includes Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, with former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also eyeing the race. She is expected to emphasize Brown's support in the Western New York portion of her campaign, and is also expected to report impressive fundraising totals when campaign finance reports are filed next week.