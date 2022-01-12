Byron Brown backs Kathy Hochul for governor, despite Tom Suozzi's October support

When Thomas R. Suozzi aided Byron W. Brown's tough re-election campaign in October, some political observers thought the mayor of Buffalo might reciprocate this year by supporting the Nassau County congressman's Democratic primary bid for governor.
But on Tuesday, Brown announced he is backing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul – another Buffalonian and a longtime ally – for election to her own full term. While Brown recently sent signals commending Hochul's performance since succeeding former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in August, the move still dashes any speculation that the new political alliance he forged in the fall might yield dividends for Suozzi in 2022.
“She is tackling critical issues of importance in every section of our state, and is very communicative with me in assessing the needs of this community," Brown told The Buffalo News of his Hochul endorsement. "I feel she understands the challenges, issues and needs of our state better than anyone."
Hochul said she was "honored" to gain the mayor's endorsement.
"Buffalo is the second largest city in the state, and is in the midst of a transformation that will be felt for generations," she said in a statement. "Together, with Mayor Brown’s leadership, we will continue to lead an economic recovery that is inclusive and felt by everyone across our great state."
The newly re-elected mayor's support may appear anti-climatic, since Brown and Hochul share deep roots in Erie County Democratic politics and have maintained friendly relations for decades. Their relationship was thought to have strengthened during the time Hochul served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor and Brown as his state Democratic chairman.
Indeed, the mayor indicated in late November that while he had made no decisions, he liked what he had so far seen in Hochul.
“I will say I feel Gov. Hochul is doing a very good job and solid job at a very challenging time,” Brown said then.
Now, Brown's backing looms large as Hochul continues to cement her strong position in a Democratic field that includes Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, with former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also eyeing the race. She is expected to emphasize Brown's support in the Western New York portion of her campaign, and is also expected to report impressive fundraising totals when campaign finance reports are filed next week.
While Suozzi never claimed that the mayor would back his gubernatorial candidacy this year, he latched on to the partnership the two formed in October as Democratic primary winner India B. Walton was waging a serious challenge to Brown. The congressman joined Brown on an October Saturday of campaigning throughout the city, echoing Brown's warnings against electing Walton and her socialist philosophies.
"The eyes of the state and the eyes of the country are focused on Buffalo," Suozzi told Brown supporters that day. "And we don't want to wake up on Nov. 3 and find that Buffalo has elected the country's first socialist mayor in 50 years.
"I'm here to say very, very clearly that we need to elect Byron Brown and defeat socialism," he added.
The effort helped Suozzi bolster the campaign image he is crafting as a "common sense" Democrat considered more moderate than others in the primary.
Brown said late Wednesday that there was no expectation that he would back Suozzi for governor, and that the congressman's October efforts were aimed mostly at preventing the election of a socialist mayor in Buffalo.
"I'm supportive of Tom. He's a bright light in the Congress," the mayor said. "I am a pragmatic progressive and I think it's important to have people standup to the extremists in the country. And Tom Suozzi is that kind of individual."