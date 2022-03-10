Buffalo's winter poses airport challenge: What to do with all that de-icing liquid?

CT scanners are coming to Niagara Falls and Buffalo airports for carry-on luggage “The new units provide critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint,” said Bart R. Johnson, the Transportation Security Administration federal security director for upstate New York.

As a result, a new 5 million gallon underground lagoon has just come on line at the airport, off Cayuga Road near the air cargo facility. It expands an original system installed in 2008-2009, doubling the original four "cells" covering an area the size of a football field in a pit about 1.5 meters deep. Bacteria near the surface attack the thick glycol liquid pumped from specified de-icing areas on taxiways. Four 250hp motors power blowers that uniformly force air over the beds to promote biological degradation of the glycol and other contaminants.

"The challenge all airports face is how do you capture and treat all this glycol," Minkel said, adding that the Buffalo Airport faces the physical constraints of the Thruway, Genesee Street and Cayuga Road. "But it became clear to us we needed additional storage capacity."

The new system can handle about 10,000 pounds of glycol per day, which Minkel equates to the output of a "small city." But unlike a small city where the flow usually remains constant, the airport must deal with the fluctuations of precipitation and melting snow, though the authority acknowledges they are unable to construct anything large enough for the worst storm that could occur in 100 years.

