Buffalo's progressive nonprofits back Walton with ideas – and money

Nonprofit leaders said those sessions formed bonds that helped various Buffalo nonprofits work together. And four of those nonprofits – PPG, PUSH Buffalo, VOICE-Buffalo and the Coalition for Economic Justice – in 2013 won the first of a series of grants from the Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, one of the world's wealthiest progressive philanthropists.

Open Society, which did not respond to a request for comment, ended up investing more than $5 million in Buffalo over several years. Among its achievements was the creation of Open Buffalo, formed with the goal to "advance racial, economic, and ecological justice."

In addition to running the leadership training program that Walton graduated from, Open Buffalo and the other groups that applied for the grants shared some of it with other nonprofits such as Buffalo Peacemakers, the Public Accountability Initiative and Prisoners Are People, Too.

"I think it made a tremendous difference," said Franchelle C.H. Parker, Open Buffalo's executive director. "For some organizations, this was their very first funding."

Lining up behind Walton

Coincidentally or not, plenty of people who work at or serve on the boards of Buffalo's progressive nonprofits are putting their money behind Walton.