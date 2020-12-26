Buffalo's alternate-side parking back in effect, garbage pickup delayed

The City of Buffalo is reminding residents to heed alternate side parking restrictions, making sure their cars are moved to the legal side of the road by 9 a.m. Monday so snowplows can navigate and clear snow clogged roads.

The city's garbage and recycling services have also been affected by the heavy snowfall. The city is asking those who were scheduled for Saturday pickups because of the Christmas holiday to leave their totes at the curb until crews are able to empty them. Collections will remain ongoing until all routes have been serviced.

In addition to following their street's parking restrictions, Mayor Byron Brown asked residents Saturday night to travel only if necessary in order to keep roads clear for plows.

Crews with 30 snowplows are at work clearing main and secondary roads and plan to begin plowing residential neighborhoods by late Sunday morning and into Monday.

