Buffalo waterways, rural broadband get boosts under federal spending bill

WASHINGTON – Buffalo's waterways will get an unprecedented amount of money for must-do projects. The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will get its entrance rebuilt. Niagara and Orleans counties will get a unprecedented boost for their broadband initiative, and both Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Lockport Memorial Hospital Campus will get big cash infusions.
Those are just some of the local impacts of the $1.5 trillion spending bill the House approved late Wednesday, which is expected to pass the Senate in the coming days. The Buffalo Riverwalk near the DL&W Terminal, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Erie County Department of Health's mental health and substance abuse programs will get substantial funding, too.
No matter what you think of it, the infrastructure bill is a 2,701-page tome whose fine print reveals big spending that could benefit Buffalo.
If some of those federal projects seem familiar, it's because they are. The bill the House passed this week is just the latest version of one that has been kicking around since the summer – but, coming more than five months after the start of the federal fiscal year, it is likely to be the final version.
To hear Rep. Brian Higgins tell it, that is good news for Buffalo.
"This bill will help institutions that are doing good work that will further life quality and economic growth or the Buffalo-Niagara region," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
"Build Back Better," as it currently stands, includes not only safety net provisions but also a big tax break: an expansion of the state and local tax deduction that would, ironically, benefit both metro Buffalo and America's billionaires.
The biggest local cash infusion – $31.5 million – will go the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo district office for work at the Buffalo Harbor, Tonawanda Harbor and Black Rock Channel.
That's upwards of twice what those waterways have received from Congress in some years. The corps won't announce exactly how it plans to spend that cash influx, though, until after the Senate passes and president signs the spending bill, spokesman Andrew Kornacki said.
A large share of that money will likely go to routine maintenance, but the corps also has some big outstanding needs – most notably more money to complete an ongoing renovation of the north breakwall that designed to prevent flooding in LaSalle Park and downtown Buffalo. And it is conceivable that some of that $30.5 million could be targeted to the breakwall.
Meanwhile, the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and the adjoining Niagara Falls International Airport are on target to get a new entrance under the federal legislation, which sets aside $10.6 million for that project.
Military funding is part of every big federal spending bill, but the one the House passed this week includes something not seen on Capitol Hill for a decade: "community funding requests," otherwise known as earmarks – or, to their critics, pork-barrel spending.
The Times Beach Nature Preserve, a 55-acre site on Buffalo's Outer Harbor that has been battered into disuse by frequent storms in recent years, will be restored thanks to one of the first local outlays from last year's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Anxious to return to the days when spending bills offered something for every member of Congress – thereby giving members of both parties incentive to vote for them – House members overseeing the government funding process included earmarks both in the first version of the bill that passed last summer and this latest one.
Higgins landed $8.2 million in earmarks in the spending bill, including:
• $1.5 million for CT scanning equipment for lung cancer screenings at Roswell.
• $1 million for improvements to the Riverwalk alongside Buffalo's DL&W Terminal.
• $1 million for greenspace improvements – including a "great lawn" designed to tie into Delaware Park – at the Albright Knox.
• $1 million for the mental health and substance abuse programs at the Erie County Department of Health.
• $950,000 for the West Side Bazaar expansion.
Support Local Journalism
• $900,000 for the Riverline greenway project near the Buffalo River.
• $750,000 for the the e-commerce technical assistance program at the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State College.
• $575,000 for a green infrastructure workforce development initiative at the Buffalo Sewer Authority.
• $490,000 for the restoration of the U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
Asked how he determined which projects should get earmarked funding in his district, Higgins said: "Early on, we met with various groups that made requests to my office, and then we made a determination as to what projects are most impactful relative to the community."
The majority of House members from both parties did the same thing and therefore ended up with millions to bring back home, too. Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, also got more than $8 million in earmarks in the bill, including:
• $3.9 million for the Niagara Orleans Wireless Broadband Initiative.
• $2 million for the Lockport Memorial Hospital Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.
• $900,000 for the GLOW YMCA Healthy Living Campus.
• $597,289 for the Wyoming County Fire Training Center.
• $515,685 for the Royalton-Hartland Agriculture Center for Excellence Outdoor Learning.
• $379,432 for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Ag/Tech Community Response & Learning Center.
Jacobs' request for broadband funding was especially large, but he argued that it is badly needed in rural Niagara and Orleans counties.
"It is a good use of taxpayer dollars because – as the pandemic has highlighted – broadband internet is no longer a luxury for any American," Jacobs' office said in its funding request to the House Appropriations Committee. "This proposal will deliver broadband-speed internet service to most of the county at competitive prices in the space of months if approved."
Meanwhile, Catholic Health needs federal help as it takes over the operations of the former Lockport Memorial Hospital, Jacobs' office said. The $2 million in federal funding would go to purchase equipment for the new facility that Catholic Health is planning.
Ironically, Jacobs got his biggest earmark requests and others, even though he did not vote for the part of the funding bill that will send that money to his district.
Called an "omnibus" spending bill, the measure was divided into two parts: one that funded defense, homeland security and aid for Ukraine, and one that supported domestic programs.
"I voted against the non-defense portion of the omnibus because it contained partisan policies that erode the Second Amendment and grow domestic spending at a time when we are still grappling with 40-year record inflation," Jacobs said.
Jacobs' spokesman, Christian Chase, said the bill includes a provision that would deputize state and local prosecutors to enforce President Biden’s administrative changes to federal gun laws.
Only 39 Republicans voted for the non-defense portion of the spending bill. Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican who represents the Southern Tier, was among those 39.
"There's a tremendous amount of priorities for the district" in the bill, Reed said.
In Reed's district, the bill includes millions for Dunkirk Harbor, the sewer system in Cherry Creek, a water well project in Mayville, and a water and sewer treatment facility in Portville.