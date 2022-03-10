Buffalo waterways, rural broadband get boosts under federal spending bill

"It is a good use of taxpayer dollars because – as the pandemic has highlighted – broadband internet is no longer a luxury for any American," Jacobs' office said in its funding request to the House Appropriations Committee. "This proposal will deliver broadband-speed internet service to most of the county at competitive prices in the space of months if approved."

Meanwhile, Catholic Health needs federal help as it takes over the operations of the former Lockport Memorial Hospital, Jacobs' office said. The $2 million in federal funding would go to purchase equipment for the new facility that Catholic Health is planning.

Ironically, Jacobs got his biggest earmark requests and others, even though he did not vote for the part of the funding bill that will send that money to his district.

Called an "omnibus" spending bill, the measure was divided into two parts: one that funded defense, homeland security and aid for Ukraine, and one that supported domestic programs.

"I voted against the non-defense portion of the omnibus because it contained partisan policies that erode the Second Amendment and grow domestic spending at a time when we are still grappling with 40-year record inflation," Jacobs said.