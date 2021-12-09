Buffalo to ring in New Year with in-person revelry at Ball Drop

Despite the threat of Covid-19, Buffalo's 34th annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks display at Roosevelt Plaza on Dec. 31 will be livelier this year than last, according to Mayor Byron W. Brown and event organizers.

In addition to a fireworks display, the event will feature live and in-person festivities outside the Iskalo Development Electric Tower.

"In 2021, we overcame many challenges, but we also celebrated many triumphs," Brown said in a statement Thursday.

"As a community, we have a lot to celebrate and on New Year’s Eve, I ask revelers who plan to attend this great outdoor event to work with us by continuing to protect their own health as well as the health of their families,” he added.

Most revelers had to watch on television as festivities were closed to the public last year because of the pandemic.

