Buffalo to get $350 million in federal pandemic stimulus bill

WASHINGTON – The vast sums of stimulus money that the House promised to New York State and its municipalities last month survived in the Senate version of the bill that's likely to become law this week, meaning Buffalo is on target to get $350 million – way more than it needs to patch the pandemic-related hole in its budget.

Erie County is set to get $178 million, and municipalities throughout the region will each get several million dollars. New York State, struggling under what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says is a $15 billion budget shortfall, will receive $12.5 billion to help patch that hole.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Sunday that the money is part of a whopping $100 billion that will come to New York State in one form or another under the American Rescue Plan, President Biden's $1.9 trillion effort to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to state and local aid, the package includes money for schools, $1,400 stimulus payments to most Americans, unemployment benefits with an extra $300 weekly boost through the summer, funding to expand Covid-19 vaccinations and much more.