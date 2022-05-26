 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Buffalo, Texas shootings prompt second 'March for Our Lives'

  • Updated
  • 0
Tops scene Friday

The Muslim community gathers for public prayer across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue to against racism, and for unity with the Cold Spring community. They stop in front of one of the memorials and shout "No hate, love," on Friday, May 20, 2022.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

WASHINGTON – Thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation's capital, at two sites in Buffalo and in cities across the nation on June 11 to call for action on gun safety in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

The second "March for Our Lives" follows a 2018 event prompted by the shooting that claimed 17 lives at a high school in Parkland, Fla. And again this year, the march through the streets of Washington will be accompanied by other protests nationwide, organizers announced on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Organizers are planning two events in Buffalo on June 11, one starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue and another at 11 a.m. at Niagara Square.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, in Washington, thousands are expected to gather to march from downtown to the Capitol.

"This time can be different, but we must choose to make it different," David Hogg, who helped organize the first March for Our Lives after surviving the Parkland shooting, said on CNN. "And the way that we can do that is we're calling for a march on June 11 – a second march of Americans across the country, from Democrats to Republicans, gun owners, non gun owners, NRA members, non NRA members."

The goal of the march, Hogg said, is to prod Congress to find common ground on gun safety legislation. He said that while Republicans in Congress so far have refused to consider expanded background checks for gun buyers and other safety measures, even many gun owners favor some reforms.

"I've talked to many people who disagree with me," Hogg said. "We all agree ultimately that kids shouldn't be dying in schools and communities, grandmas shouldn't be dying in the grocery stores."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan’s actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden says the 'second amendment is not absolute,' after Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News