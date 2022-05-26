Buffalo, Texas shootings prompt second 'March for Our Lives'

WASHINGTON – Thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation's capital, at two sites in Buffalo and in cities across the nation on June 11 to call for action on gun safety in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

The second "March for Our Lives" follows a 2018 event prompted by the shooting that claimed 17 lives at a high school in Parkland, Fla. And again this year, the march through the streets of Washington will be accompanied by other protests nationwide, organizers announced on Thursday.

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" an…

Organizers are planning two events in Buffalo on June 11, one starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue and another at 11 a.m. at Niagara Square.

Meanwhile, in Washington, thousands are expected to gather to march from downtown to the Capitol.

"This time can be different, but we must choose to make it different," David Hogg, who helped organize the first March for Our Lives after surviving the Parkland shooting, said on CNN. "And the way that we can do that is we're calling for a march on June 11 – a second march of Americans across the country, from Democrats to Republicans, gun owners, non gun owners, NRA members, non NRA members."

The goal of the march, Hogg said, is to prod Congress to find common ground on gun safety legislation. He said that while Republicans in Congress so far have refused to consider expanded background checks for gun buyers and other safety measures, even many gun owners favor some reforms.

"I've talked to many people who disagree with me," Hogg said. "We all agree ultimately that kids shouldn't be dying in schools and communities, grandmas shouldn't be dying in the grocery stores."

