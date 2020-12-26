Buffalo police seek driver who struck man pushing woman in wheelchair on Christmas

Buffalo police are seeking the driver of a black Mercedes that struck a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair Christmas evening at Lincoln Parkway and Middlesex Road just north of Delaware Park.

Both the man and the woman were taken to a local hospital. The man was admitted to the intensive care unit with a head injury. The woman's injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident took place at about 5:15 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

