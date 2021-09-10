Buffalo Police say body surfaces near Strawberry Island

Three days after two men drove a van into the Niagara River at Broderick Park, Buffalo Police on Friday said they recovered a body.
The body surfaced near Strawberry Island in the river, according to a tweet.
The identity of the person has not yet been released.
Harold McNeil
Followed notifications
