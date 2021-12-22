Buffalo pastor pleads guilty to income tax dodging

The pastor of a Buffalo church has pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, according to a plea agreement filed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

According to the agreement, the Rev. Richard A. Stenhouse, 76, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, faces a likely federal prison sentence.

As part of his guilty plea, Stenhouse acknowledged that for the tax years of 2014 through 2018, he earned about $397,942 in salary from Bethel AME Church that he did not report as income on his federal income tax returns for those years.

The Internal Revenue Service has estimated that the taxes he owes for those years is $95,896.

In his 2016 income tax return, Stenhouse claimed to have earned a total of $145,637 when, in fact, he had a taxable income of $203,625 for that year. As a result, he avoided paying income taxes amounting to about $27,999 to the IRS.

For the years 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, Stenhouse failed to report as income salary he received from the church that amounted to about $67,897.