Buffalo Catholic Diocese relaxing some Covid-19 restrictions

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is relaxing some of its protocols enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The diocese on its webpage Tuesday updated its interim guidance for parishes.

Masks are now optional at Mass, but parishioners may continue to wear them at their own discretion. The diocese is advising parishioners to always consider the safety of others when making the choice.

Meanwhile, for the protection of vulnerable parishioners and those who may not be able to get a vaccination, Ministers of the Eucharist are being encouraged to continue wearing masks when distributing Communion.

Diocesan officials said that, while it is wonderful news that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it does not signal the end of the pandemic. Vigilance against further spread of the virus, care and pastoral concern for others is still vital in response to the ongoing health crisis.

Officials said participation at in-person Masses and other parish events should not be contingent on one's vaccination status. Nor should parishioners be questioned about their vaccination status or be required to produce a vaccine card.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month