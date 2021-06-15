Buffalo Catholic Diocese relaxing some Covid-19 protocols

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is relaxing some of its protocols enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The diocese on its webpage Tuesday updated its interim guidance for parishes.
Masks are now optional at Mass, but parishioners may continue to wear them at their own discretion. The diocese is advising parishioners to always consider the safety of others when making the choice.
Meanwhile, for the protection of vulnerable parishioners and those who may not be able to get a vaccination, Ministers of the Eucharist are being encouraged to continue wearing masks when distributing Communion.
Diocesan officials said that, while it is wonderful news that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it does not signal the end of the pandemic. Vigilance against further spread of the virus, care and pastoral concern for others is still vital in response to the ongoing health crisis.
Officials said participation at in-person Masses and other parish events should not be contingent on one's vaccination status. Nor should parishioners be questioned about their vaccination status or be required to produce a vaccine card.
Parish leadership will have discretion over whether to relax requirements for reservations, pew restrictions and other measures to limit capacity. The diocese is advising those from households to continue observing reasonable social-distancing measures.
Parishes are also being advised to continue encouraging individuals to follow all local, state and federal guidance, as it is updated.
The diocese's dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass was lifted on June 6, requiring all practicing Catholics to resume regular, in-person worship.
As a result, the diocese has suggested that livestreaming of regularly scheduled Masses be limited to one Mass per language offered per week.
Based on current state guidelines, the diocese advises that baptismal fonts and holy water stoups should remain empty; hymnals and shared, reusable texts should still be absent from pews.
The diocese is also requiring that worship spaces and frequently touched surfaces continue to be disinfected after each liturgy.
According to the state’s most recent guidance, participants in any singing activity should maintain a distance of at least twelve feet apart, subject to additional protective measures. As a result, the diocese is not relaxing any prior guidelines regarding full choirs.