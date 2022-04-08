Budgeted state funding for a new Bills stadium still an unknown

The deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, complete with $600 million from New York State, was announced more than 10 days ago.

But with the state budget still a work in progress Friday, despite being a week overdue, two of the most difficult things to find have been references to the stadium in the spending plan or legislators who can offer insight about it.

Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus, in what Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the largest construction project in Western New York history.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has earmarked a bulk of the funding for the state’s $600 million commitment to the $1.4 billion cost of the new stadium. But besides saying that money will come from a recent inflow of casino revenue from the Seneca Nation, she has not made it clear how that outlay will be made or whether it will be accounted for in this year's $220 billion budget.

State budget bills began being posted Thursday, which is when Hochul said information about the stadium financing would be reflected in the budget. A spokesperson for Hochul said Friday that there were no updates to provide.

The only mention of the new stadium in any bills released so far reaffirmed the state's intention to proceed with the stadium construction and enter into a 30-year lease commitment between the Erie County Stadium Corp. and the Buffalo Bills.

Deal reached on $220 billion New York budget. Here are the key items The State Legislature as of late Thursday afternoon hadn't begun voting on the numerous bills that make up the annual budget, though members hoped to wrap up that process by Friday.

“I do appreciate the support and energy behind these conversations,” Hochul said Thursday. “There was a lot of passion. This is a regional priority for a part of our state. We also have a lot of other regional priorities that we’re addressing for other parts of the state.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Sean Ryan said Friday that there was nothing new to be shared about finalizing funding for a new stadium. Ryan has said that he’s satisfied with the deal and will support it, but wants to see a community benefits agreement tied to it.

“Subsidies for sport stadiums are a bitter pill,” Ryan said in a statement after the stadium deal announcement last week. “Nobody is happy about doing this, but this is the best deal we could expect under the circumstances.”

Last month, the NFL approved a $200 million loan to Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the stadium construction. Up to $150 million of that loan will be repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward the stadium construction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One of the most vocal opponents of the stadium deal has been Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat from Queens, who said he’s against giving this type of subsidy to the Pegulas.

Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement Community advocates are demanding that elected leaders refuse to approve any new Buffalo Bills stadium deal unless it's accompanied by a strong community benefits agreement to ensure that the Bills organization gives back to the people of Buffalo and Erie County.

He, along with Sen. Jabari Brisport, a Democrat from Brooklyn, have instead proposed legislation that would allow the state to purchase 50% of the Bills if they took public subsidies and left Buffalo. The legislation would apply to any major sports franchise that takes public money upfront or receives takes tax credits or breaks.

“Unfortunately, we have some members making emotional pitches to give the Pegulas whatever they want to keep the Bills in Buffalo,” Kim said in a Twitter post.

Some experts have said this deal is typical of the type of subsidies small market teams receive to build a new stadium. With Buffalo being the NFL’s second smallest market and the 49th largest metropolitan area, the Bills held much of the leverage in the negotiations.

But even local politicians are having a difficult time accepting a plan that provides the largest amount of public dollars to go toward a new NFL stadium.

“I find the whole thing to be unpalatable, even if it is necessary. It is definitely a difficult pill to swallow to fork over that kind of money to billionaires,” Assemblyman Pat Burke, who represents Orchard Park, told The News last month.

Hochul ties Seneca payment of nearly $565 million to Bills stadium deal New York State on Tuesday received a long-delayed $564.8 million payment of casino revenues from the Seneca Nation of Indians – money that Gov. Kathy Hochul said she sees as the majority of the state's contribution to a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The Gaming Settlement Fund, with its proceeds going toward the new stadium, was set up after lengthy litigation involving the Senecas recently came to an end. The five-year legal battle was over whether the Senecas had to continue contributing 25% of their slot machine revenue from three casinos to the state and local municipalities – Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

“That money had not been collected for many, many years,” Hochul said. “It is not taxpayer dollars; it is money generated from casino revenues.”

On Thursday, Sen. Julia Salazar, also a Democrat from Brooklyn, called the state budget unacceptable, citing several reasons, including committing funds to an “NFL team owned by a billionaire.”

Still, most Capitol observers do not believe there is enough opposition to Hochul's stadium proposal to derail the plan.

