 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Budgeted state funding for a new Bills stadium still an unknown

Bills stadium aerial (copy)

Last month, the NFL approved a $200 million loan to Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the construction of a new stadium. Up to $150 million of that loan will be repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward the stadium construction.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, complete with $600 million from New York State, was announced more than 10 days ago.

But with the state budget still a work in progress Friday, despite being a week overdue, two of the most difficult things to find have been references to the stadium in the spending plan or legislators who can offer insight about it.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has earmarked a bulk of the funding for the state’s $600 million commitment to the $1.4 billion cost of the new stadium. But besides saying that money will come from a recent inflow of casino revenue from the Seneca Nation, she has not made it clear how that outlay will be made or whether it will be accounted for in this year's $220 billion budget.

State budget bills began being posted Thursday, which is when Hochul said information about the stadium financing would be reflected in the budget. A spokesperson for Hochul said Friday that there were no updates to provide.

The only mention of the new stadium in any bills released so far reaffirmed the state's intention to proceed with the stadium construction and enter into a 30-year lease commitment between the Erie County Stadium Corp. and the Buffalo Bills.

People are also reading…

“I do appreciate the support and energy behind these conversations,” Hochul said Thursday. “There was a lot of passion. This is a regional priority for a part of our state. We also have a lot of other regional priorities that we’re addressing for other parts of the state.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Sean Ryan said Friday that there was nothing new to be shared about finalizing funding for a new stadium. Ryan has said that he’s satisfied with the deal and will support it, but wants to see a community benefits agreement tied to it.

“Subsidies for sport stadiums are a bitter pill,” Ryan said in a statement after the stadium deal announcement last week. “Nobody is happy about doing this, but this is the best deal we could expect under the circumstances.”

Last month, the NFL approved a $200 million loan to Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the stadium construction. Up to $150 million of that loan will be repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward the stadium construction.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

One of the most vocal opponents of the stadium deal has been Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat from Queens, who said he’s against giving this type of subsidy to the Pegulas.

He, along with Sen. Jabari Brisport, a Democrat from Brooklyn, have instead proposed legislation that would allow the state to purchase 50% of the Bills if they took public subsidies and left Buffalo. The legislation would apply to any major sports franchise that takes public money upfront or receives takes tax credits or breaks.

“Unfortunately, we have some members making emotional pitches to give the Pegulas whatever they want to keep the Bills in Buffalo,” Kim said in a Twitter post.

Some experts have said this deal is typical of the type of subsidies small market teams receive to build a new stadium. With Buffalo being the NFL’s second smallest market and the 49th largest metropolitan area, the Bills held much of the leverage in the negotiations.

But even local politicians are having a difficult time accepting a plan that provides the largest amount of public dollars to go toward a new NFL stadium.

“I find the whole thing to be unpalatable, even if it is necessary. It is definitely a difficult pill to swallow to fork over that kind of money to billionaires,” Assemblyman Pat Burke, who represents Orchard Park, told The News last month.

The Gaming Settlement Fund, with its proceeds going toward the new stadium, was set up after lengthy litigation involving the Senecas recently came to an end. The five-year legal battle was over whether the Senecas had to continue contributing 25% of their slot machine revenue from three casinos to the state and local municipalities – Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

“That money had not been collected for many, many years,” Hochul said. “It is not taxpayer dollars; it is money generated from casino revenues.”

On Thursday, Sen. Julia Salazar, also a Democrat from Brooklyn, called the state budget unacceptable, citing several reasons, including committing funds to an “NFL team owned by a billionaire.”

Still, most Capitol observers do not believe there is enough opposition to Hochul's stadium proposal to derail the plan.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News