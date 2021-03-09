BTF gets another 60 days to discuss petition to halt school reopening

A New York State Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday decided to give the Buffalo Teachers Federation another 60 days to pursue its petition to halt the reopening of Buffalo Public Schools.

Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, who last month denied the union’s request for a preliminary injunction, met in a virtual format with representatives for the union and the school district Tuesday, where he again declined to grant an injunction to prevent the schools from reopening.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said the judge is still leaving the door open for other motions dealing with the grievance and arbitration that the union is going to be pursuing.

"We haven't discussed it with our attorneys yet, as to whether we're going to seek to overturn his ruling on the injunctive relief," Rumore said. "We still feel that our schools are not safe.

"We still feel that there are problems in the schools that need to be corrected so that they're safe when the kids return."

The parties will return before the judge on May 20.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.