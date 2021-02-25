 Skip to main content
Brown releases video to formally announce candidacy for fifth term as Buffalo mayor
In his video announcement Thursday, Mayor Byron W. Brown said that, in a fifth term, he will seek to "continue to foster growth, development and progress in the City of Buffalo."

 Sharon Cantillon

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown formally announced his intention to run for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor in a video posted at 9:07 p.m. on his Facebook page.

Brown, a Queens native who has called the city home since his days at SUNY Buffalo State, told The Buffalo News earlier this week of his plans to seek the Democratic endorsement for re-election, confirming that his campaign seeks to break the current four-term record as Buffalo mayor that he shares with the late James D. Griffin.

"Today, I am proud to announce that I will seek a fifth term as mayor of the City of Buffalo," Brown said, in opening the video announcement.

"I'm very grateful to have so much support in this decision, and I'm convinced, after speaking with hundreds of people that I have the experience and the expertise to guide our great city through a recovery and back to a path of opportunity and prosperity for all," he added.

Brown mentioned how different his fifth campaign for mayor will be in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He will have to forgo many in-person events, including rallies and other events designed to draw crowds. The mayor also noted how he has missed indulging in personal interactions during the pandemic.

He described himself as a leader for these extremely challenging times, who has developed a proven blueprint for continuing to stabilize and grow the city's economy, by creating new jobs and encouraging development.

