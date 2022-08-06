Boy Scout Council unloads two of its three camps for $3.2M to help pay abuse settlements

A $300,000 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant will help keep a former Boy Scout camp in Lewiston from being developed.

The Town of Lewiston will use the grant award announced this week to assist in its purchase of Camp Stonehaven, a 66.9-acre forested property the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America put on the market last year to help pay for its share of a proposed settlement in federal bankruptcy court for childhood sexual abuse victims.

Lewiston town officials voted in March to sign a purchase agreement for the camp for $665,000, with plans to turn it into a nature preserve. The Council in May also sold Camp Schoellkopf in Wyoming County for $2.6 million.

Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said the town is waiting for word on whether it will also get a $319,000 Greenway Ecological Grant from the New York Power Authority before closing on the Boy Scout property.

The two grants combined would limit the town’s outlay to about $46,000.

If the Greenway Ecological Grant comes through, the town will work with the Western New York Land Conservancy to put a conservation easement on a portion of the camp property that would protect habitats for birds, bats and native plant species, Broderick said.

Lewiston was among four towns to receive DEC grants aimed at establishing “community forests” that preserve biodiversity and safeguard ecosystem benefits such as storm water mitigation, temperature regulation, carbon sequestration and climate resiliency.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the awards Thursday.

The Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has yet to be finalized, but 252 local councils have agreed to contribute a combined $519.6 million, plus a promissory note of about $100 million, toward a $2.7 billion settlement trust for more than 80,000 abuse victims. The Greater Niagara Frontier Council’s share of the settlement is pegged at $1.5 million.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which serves about 6,000 Scouts in Erie and western Niagara counties, closed on the Camp Schoellkopf deal with Thalveg LLC of East Aurora for $2.6 million on May 20, according to records filed with the Wyoming County Clerk’s Office.

Camp Schoellkopf is in the Town of Bennington in Wyoming County and includes 557 acres, multiple camp style buildings, two ponds, forests and oil, gas and mineral rights.

A Council representative said in a written statement to The Buffalo News in April that the undisclosed buyer at the time planned to continue to use the property for environmentally friendly recreation activities.

“While we are saddened to have to give them up, divesting of the two camps allows the Council to participate in the settlement trust while also strengthening the Council’s financial position moving forward,” the statement said.

Council leaders have said they plan to keep Camp Scouthaven, which includes 400 acres on Crystal Lake in Freedom, Cattaraugus County.