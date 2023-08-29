Aug. 29, 2023

Mark Poloncarz and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad August

Nobody will be happier than Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday, when August turns to September.

That's because, like the protagonist Alexander in the famed 1972 children's book, Poloncarz had what can only be described as a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad month.

Poloncarz was breezing unopposed on the Democratic side in his quest for an unprecedented fourth term in office. Feisty challenger Nate McMurray in February announced he was shutting down his primary campaign soon after it began.

And as June's primaries came and went, Poloncarz continued to add money to his significant war chest as political adversaries like Joe Lorigo and Mickey Kearns –who was once floated as a potential challenger to Poloncarz – became the subjects of government investigations.

But August was anything but a breeze for Poloncarz.

His welcoming stance toward asylum-seekers coming to New York City and later, Erie County, from the southern U.S. border came back to bite him politically when two asylees were accused of rape and sexual assault at Cheektowaga hotels.

That caused Poloncarz earlier this month to put a “pause” on the acceptance of any new asylum-seekers from New York City to Erie County. Some of the more than 500 asylum-seekers are now being transferred out of Cheektowaga to areas like Amherst, where they are assumed to be more welcome. (Though if you follow the Twitter account of the Amherst GOP, you'll see that's not necessarily the case.)

The migrant issues became instant political fodder for Republican Chrissy Casilio, the Clarence business owner who is challenging Poloncarz. Casilio, in fact, is hosting a "community forum" Tuesday night in Cheektowaga with other GOP lawmakers where residents will be encouraged to share their concerns.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on Saturday called the upcoming forum "fake" and said the forum will not be about solutions but about "tearing our community apart for the sake of a few votes." Republican Chairman Michael Kracker said in the wake of Democratic silence, the GOP is just giving people "an opportunity to voice their concerns to people who are willing to do something about it."

Politically, the migrant issue is damaging for Poloncarz but certainly one he could overcome. What he didn't need was another political scandal like the one that developed late last week, when he was accused in a Buffalo police domestic incident report of grabbing and restraining a 53-year-old woman he appeared to be dating.

In an interview with Buffalo News reporter Jay Tokasz, Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, and he said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed.

“This past Saturday I got into a disagreement with a woman I was seeing over some text messages she found on my phone. It led to a long, emotional discussion that resulted in a tough breakup,” Poloncarz said in an interview with The News.

“I did not, as the report alleges, pin her up against the window. I did not restrain her,” Poloncarz said. “And I’m just disappointed that a really private moment, an emotional moment in regards to the breakup is now public. But I understand I’m a public official and that happens.”

Republicans immediately seized on the issue, calling it the latest example of "hothead" behavior by the county executive and moving the discussion from Poloncarz's policies to his personal life. By Friday, county Republicans were already circulating a new graphic on the issue that resembled a political mailer.

Only two people – Poloncarz and the woman who filed the report – know what truly happened. But it probably won't help Poloncarz with women voters, especially since his opponent is a woman.

Sources in the Poloncarz camp acknowledge that August was a rough month for their campaign. But they emphasize that fundraising has remained "strong" and that voters understand that the most recent controversy involves Poloncarz's private life and not his management of the county. And they suggest that Casilio – who weathered a controversy of her own earlier this year regarding social media – has high "negatives" to which they will draw attention later in the campaign.

But for now, the only positive for Poloncarz to take away from August is that (as of Friday) it will finally be over.

In case you missed it

• GOP operatives and native Western New Yorkers Chris Grant and Stefan Mychajliw are heavily involved in the presidential campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy, Jerry Zremski reports. The 38-year-old tech billionaire generated lots of buzz from his recent debate performance, though media critic Margaret Sullivan, formerly of The Buffalo News, the New York Times and the Washington Post, has a piece in the Guardian calling Ramaswamy "America's demagogue in waiting."

• Jill Terreri fact-checked recent claims about marijuana policy by State Sen. George Borrello, a Sunset Bay Republican, for PolitiFact.

• Robert R. Catalino, an industrial arts teacher at Lake Shore Central High School who served four terms as Town of Evans supervisor, died Aug. 17 in his Angola home after a lengthy illness. He was 88.

• News Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg reports that New York State is facing an onslaught of lawsuits accusing prison officers of sexually abusing adult inmates. Most of the Western New York cases claim sexual abuse occurred at the Albion Correctional Facility in Orleans County.