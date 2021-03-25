[BN] Chronicles: Is it kummelweck or kimmelweck?

Years later, Karl Gerbracht remembered growing up on Jefferson between Genesee and Clinton in the heart of one of Buffalo’s great German districts around 1900. He and his friends would save up until they had two cents apiece, so they could head to one of the many neighborhood German bakeries.

“You went in the evening because that was when the baking was done, and the kummelweck you bought with one of the pennies came hot from the oven,” Gerbracht recalled in 1944. “Your other penny went to the grocery store that kept open in the evening. There you bought a dill pickle, and then you had the makings of a weck-dill sandwich.”

No need for a pop, Gerbracht said. “The liquid of the dill furnished all the liquid needed.”

Early mentions are split between the two spellings, even when it’s a proper name. Around the turn of the last century, there was a team of East Side German bowlers that went by “Kimmelwecks” or “Kummelwecks,” depending on which newspaper account of the match you might have read.

Judging by the mentions in The News, Courier-Express, Buffalo Commercial and Buffalo Times, there has never been a consensus spelling, although kimmelweck always seems to be the slightly more popular variant since that first print mention more than 130 years ago.