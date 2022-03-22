Bill to expand transit services for people with disabilities faces uncertainty in State Legislature

"We remain dedicated to getting this to the Senate floor because we firmly believe in increasing accessibility to transportation services and opportunities within the disability community," he said.

Democrat Phil Steck of Albany County, who sponsors the bill in the Assembly, says its need stems from national transportation policy that undermines the original intent of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

"As political leaders we must take into consideration the needs of people with disabilities," his bill reads. "Because many people with disabilities do not have the option to drive cars, lack of access to other modes of transportation disproportionately harms them."

Steck said Tuesday his original bill proposed service five miles from the nearest bus line, while Kennedy's Senate version suggested 1.5 miles. They compromised on three miles. But he says even though Kennedy's bill allocates $20 million for the expanded service, his version notes the need to fix a cost.

"The difficulty is that no one knows how much it will cost statewide," Steck said. "It may be that we have to do a pilot program to determine that, and I would be amenable to it taking place in Buffalo.