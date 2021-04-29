Biden families plan includes echoes of Gillibrand proposals

"Our best future will not come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams," said Sen. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who delivered the GOP rebuttal to Biden's speech to Congress Wednesday night.

To Gillibrand, though, Biden's plan makes perfect sense. She's long argued that America shouldn't be among the few developed countries that doesn't have a paid family and medical leave plan or a strong federal child care effort. And she thinks those proposals should be combined in one big bill with Biden's earlier American Jobs Plan, his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

"When you talk about infrastructure, you need to talk about all infrastructure: the hard infrastructure of roads, bridges, cyber, rural broadband, all the things that people need to get to work," Gillibrand said. "But you also need the soft infrastructure – the infrastructure around workers that is necessary for them to go to work. You can't get to work if you don't have child care or affordable day care. You can't stay employed if you can't have paid leave during a family emergency."

Higgins takes a similar view of Biden's plan.

"It's an investment in human infrastructure," he said. "And it's designed to help people become what they want to become, which is economically independent and self-sufficient."

