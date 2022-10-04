Bar Association gives 'not recommended' rating to two GOP-backed Supreme Court candidates

Western New York Republicans have nominated not only one – but two – candidates for State Supreme Court this year who received the lowest possible judicial rating by the Erie County Bar Association.

One of those gaining the "not recommended" label – Republican Gerald J. Greenan III – approaches Election Day with the low rating for his third election in a row, but he still earned an August cross-endorsement from Democrats and Republicans assuring his election on Nov. 8. Joseph C. Lorigo, a first-time Conservative candidate backed by the GOP and the minority leader of the Erie County Legislature, was also rated "not recommended."

Bar Association President Jill K. Bond said Tuesday that the group does not divulge specifics behind any rating, but noted its goal is to "educate the public on choices and not get involved in the political process."

"We have our process as apolitical as possible," she said, adding applicants are judged on a host of criteria, including integrity, experience, professional ability, education, temperament and others.

Despite continued low ratings, Democratic and Republican leaders agreed in August to give Greenan a cross-endorsement, which grants bipartisan support on both major lines. He did not return a call seeking comment. But under similar circumstances in 2020 he said he did not even seek the bar's rating that year and referred to the judicial rating panel as "a small committee of lawyers with political bias."

"I'll put my 31-year resume of being an effective legal advocate, Parole Board commissioner, general counsel and administrative law judge before the voters who will make the decision on Election Day," he said then. "It's a choice of the people, not the establishment."

Greenan is running his third Supreme Court campaign since 2019, failing in 2019 and 2020.

On Tuesday, Lorigo would not comment on the rating, but he referred to a statement issued by his campaign.

"The only people whose voices matter in electing judges are voters – not insiders who meet in secret and ignore the will of those voters. The Lorigo campaign believes in Joe's qualifications," according to the campaign statement. "As the only practicing lawyer in the race, his years of experience combined with his strong record as an Erie County legislator make him well suited for the bench. Joe has proven himself a fierce advocate of law and order, and he looks forward to continuing that commitment as a New York State Supreme Court justice."

Bond, the Bar Association president, said Tuesday she is "disappointed" in any suggestion of a flawed process. The judicial rating panel is made up of 29 lawyers with no more than 14 from each major party, she said, as well as two investigators from each party assigned to a candidate.

"We review our procedures from time to time as issues come up," she said, "but we still do believe it's a good process."

Democrats from eight counties constituting the Eighth Judicial District gained mostly top ratings from the Bar Association. They included Justices Tracey A. Bannister and Craig D. Hanna, both cross-endorsed, who were judged "outstanding." Buffalo City Judge Shannon M. Heneghan, another Democrat who did not gain bipartisan backing and who will face Lorigo in a head to head contest, was rated "well qualified."

Boston Town Justice Kelly A. Vacco, a Republican who is cross-endorsed, was also rated "well qualified."

Michael A. Kracker, the new chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, did not return a call for comment. Neither did state Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, a former Erie County party leader.

In August, The Buffalo News reported that the families of mostly Republican candidates for Supreme Court participated in the familiar pattern of donating to the party or to those party leaders responsible for granting the coveted cross-endorsements and guaranteed election to a post that pays $210,900 annually. Included were contributions to the congressional campaign of Langworthy, who influenced the judicial nominating conventions granting the nominations and cross-endorsements.

The News reported that Vacco, Greenan and Lorigo all gained nominations at the Aug. 10 nomination after they or their families contributed to the Langworthy campaign.

Greenan's wife, Thalia Ladas Greenan, gave $5,000 to Langworthy's chairman account earlier this year, and then the maximum $2,900 to his congressional effort. The News reported in 2019, as Greenan pursued his first nomination, that she had donated $20,150 to Republican causes other than her husband’s candidacy.

In 2017, the West Seneca resident contributed $4,000 to Erin K. Baker, a political consultant and Langworthy's wife, as she unsuccessfully ran for Amherst Town Board that year. Her largest contribution was $20,000 to Langworthy's Republican State Committee in 2019.

Ladas Greenan also contributed $1,500 this year to Zellner for Chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee, just as her Republican husband was being considered for bipartisan support.

In August, when asked how he could favor someone not recommended by the Bar Association, Langworthy said he does not respect the organization's decision.

"I don't believe our candidates should go before them," he said then. "It's personal politics in the organization; a clubhouse."

Lorigo also contributed for several years before making a judicial bid. Campaign finance records indicate the Lorigo family – which includes the candidate's father, Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, and mother, Deborah Lorigo – gave $30,714 to the Erie County Republican Committee, Friends of Nick Langworthy and Langworthy for Congress from 2019-2022.

Family Court Judge Deanne M. Tripi, a Republican, was rated "qualified." Another Republican, Family Court Judge Kevin M. Carter, was rated "outstanding."