Baby cafe adjusts to the pandemic, changes its mission

It isn’t easy in the best of times to run a nonprofit baby café in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo.
The coronavirus pandemic has multiplied the pressure.
Durham Memorial AME Zion Church and its Outreach Center – where new and expectant mothers once gathered Wednesday and Thursday evenings for related education and a free meal – closed in the spring and have yet to reopen.
Most of the young women who run and need the program are juggling work and family demands that often include at-home schooling for young children.
Donations have lagged.
How have its leaders responded?
“One step at a time,” said the Rev. Diann Holt, an ordained chaplain who six years ago founded Durham’s Baby Café and continues to shepherd its operations.
The nonprofit recently completed a name change and expanded its mission. Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone now bills itself as “a one-stop maternal support zone for moms,” focused on what it can do in unpredictable times.
It aims to continue support of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, their babies and families, while raising awareness about related health, wellness, safety and nutrition issues.
A new Breast Buddies program encourages new moms to continue to breastfeed during the pandemic. There is talk of more educational workshops and a community garden. Lamaze training likely will become available next year.
Perhaps most importantly, gatherings that often draw two dozen or more women, children, boyfriends and husbands to the Durham Outreach Center will resume post-pandemic.
The Rev. Diann Holt, an ordained chaplain, founded the nonprofit Durham’s Baby Café, which helps expectant mothers of modest means through prenatal care, labor and delivery, and the early stages of motherhood. Hundreds of women have received health advice, emotional support and a few timely gifts as they navigate the monumental change in their
Meanwhile, trained doulas – many who once availed themselves of the services they now provide – continue to work with the women who need them. Holt and others have helped secure the personal protective equipment they need to help doulas and lactation consultants who feel comfortable continuing some of that labor in person.
“We do everything else virtually,” Holt said. That includes online educational trainings at 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday.
Holt, her doulas and special guests continue to lead those sessions, which generally draw fewer than a dozen women and continue to offer guidance on topics that include CPR, pregnancy risk reduction and ways to safeguard and improve newborn health.
While less ideal, the gatherings allow pregnant and new moms to get counsel and support from others who understand the joys and concerns of motherhood.
“Our programs are always mom-focused,” Holt said, “so if mom changes the subject, that subject is changed. We try to make it educational, but we have so much fun. We will fact-check and we'll bust any myths that come up.”
Those who continued to serve the maternal stress-free zone in recent months helped one expectant mom find the right medical care for a child with a heart condition and helped others with housing and utility needs.
“We’re always looking for some kind of way to take the stress off the mothers,” Holt said, “and put the stress on us.”
Those who would like to connect with the program or donate to its mission can call 427-0566 or visit durhamsmaternalstressfreezone.com.
