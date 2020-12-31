 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baby café adjusts to the pandemic, changes its mission
0 comments

Baby café adjusts to the pandemic, changes its mission

Support this work for $1 a month
Durham's Baby Cafe

Last year, the Rev. Diann Holt, standing, founder and executive director of Durham's Baby Cafe at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church, watches Deziree Powell, left, as she practices baby CPR with help from doula Raymonda Reynolds. Powell’s daughter Milayea Miles, 2 months old, sits nearby in a child car seat. The baby cafe has changed its name to Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone and expanded its mission.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

It isn’t easy in the best of times to run a nonprofit baby café in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo.

The coronavirus pandemic has multiplied the pressure.

Durham Memorial AME Zion Church and its Outreach Center – where new and expectant mothers once gathered Wednesday and Thursday evenings for related education and a free meal – closed in the spring and have yet to reopen.

Most of the young women who run and need the program are juggling work and family demands that often include at-home schooling for young children.

Donations have lagged.

How have its leaders responded?

“One step at a time,” said the Rev. Diann Holt, an ordained chaplain who six years ago founded Durham’s Baby Café and continues to shepherd its operations.

The nonprofit recently completed a name change and expanded its mission. Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone now bills itself as “a one-stop maternal support zone for moms,” focused on what it can do in unpredictable times.

It aims to continue support of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, their babies and families, while raising awareness about related health, wellness, safety and nutrition issues.

A new Breast Buddies program encourages new moms to continue to breastfeed during the pandemic. There is talk of more educational workshops and a community garden. Lamaze training likely will become available next year.

Perhaps most importantly, gatherings that often draw two dozen or more women, children, boyfriends and husbands to the Durham Outreach Center will resume post-pandemic.

+11
'A total community effort': East Side baby café is refuge for mothers-to-be

'A total community effort': East Side baby café is refuge for mothers-to-be

The Rev. Diann Holt, an ordained chaplain, founded the nonprofit Durham’s Baby Café, which helps expectant mothers of modest means through prenatal care, labor and delivery, and the early stages of motherhood. Hundreds of women have received health advice, emotional support and a few timely gifts as they navigate the monumental change in their

Meanwhile, trained doulas – many who once availed themselves of the services they now provide – continue to work with the women who need them. Holt and others have helped secure the personal protective equipment they need to help doulas and lactation consultants who feel comfortable continuing some of that labor in person.

“We do everything else virtually,” Holt said. That includes online educational trainings at 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday.

Holt, her doulas and special guests continue to lead those sessions, which generally draw fewer than a dozen women and continue to offer guidance on topics that include CPR, pregnancy risk reduction and ways to safeguard and improve newborn health.

While less ideal, the gatherings allow pregnant and new moms to get counsel and support from others who understand the joys and concerns of motherhood.

“Our programs are always mom-focused,” Holt said, “so if mom changes the subject, that subject is changed. We try to make it educational, but we have so much fun. We will fact-check and we'll bust any myths that come up.”

Those who continued to serve the maternal stress-free zone in recent months helped one expectant mom find the right medical care for a child with a heart condition and helped others with housing and utility needs.

“We’re always looking for some kind of way to take the stress off the mothers,” Holt said, “and put the stress on us.”

Those who would like to connect with the program or donate to its mission can call 427-0566 or visit durhamsmaternalstressfreezone.com.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Coronavirus outbreak coverage
Local News

Coronavirus outbreak coverage

  • Updated

Below you’ll find our daily coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak. We know that trusted information is important for the health and safety of our region, and our subscribers make it possible for us to provide that. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 31

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News