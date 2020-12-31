Baby café adjusts to the pandemic, changes its mission

A new Breast Buddies program encourages new moms to continue to breastfeed during the pandemic. There is talk of more educational workshops and a community garden. Lamaze training likely will become available next year.

Perhaps most importantly, gatherings that often draw two dozen or more women, children, boyfriends and husbands to the Durham Outreach Center will resume post-pandemic.

'A total community effort': East Side baby café is refuge for mothers-to-be The Rev. Diann Holt, an ordained chaplain, founded the nonprofit Durham's Baby Café, which helps expectant mothers of modest means through prenatal care, labor and delivery, and the early stages of motherhood. Hundreds of women have received health advice, emotional support and a few timely gifts as they navigate the monumental change in their

Meanwhile, trained doulas – many who once availed themselves of the services they now provide – continue to work with the women who need them. Holt and others have helped secure the personal protective equipment they need to help doulas and lactation consultants who feel comfortable continuing some of that labor in person.

“We do everything else virtually,” Holt said. That includes online educational trainings at 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday.

Holt, her doulas and special guests continue to lead those sessions, which generally draw fewer than a dozen women and continue to offer guidance on topics that include CPR, pregnancy risk reduction and ways to safeguard and improve newborn health.

While less ideal, the gatherings allow pregnant and new moms to get counsel and support from others who understand the joys and concerns of motherhood.