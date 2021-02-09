At the current rate, it would take 15 months to vaccinate Western New York

Since New York began releasing vaccine data in late January, regional providers have consistently administered between 80% and 85% of their total allocations. Statewide, New York has used just under 70% of its vaccine shipments, according to the CDC, ranking it toward the middle of the pack nationally.

Thinking of getting a Covid-19 test? Here's what you need to know Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to fall in Western New York since the beginning of the year, last week reaching levels not seen since before the holiday season. Average daily cases in the region have fallen almost 45% in the past month. Hospitalizations have fallen 30% over that same period. On Feb. 4, the average percent positive rate – or the share of Covid-19 tests that comes back positive over a seven-day period – fell below a widely used 5% safety threshold for the first time since November.

But hundreds of Western New Yorkers are still suffering the consequences of the pandemic. More than 100 people have died of Covid-19 in each of the past three weeks.

Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, more than 86,500 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and 2,046 people have died of the disease.

