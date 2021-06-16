Artpark lifts Covid-19 restrictions

The operators of Artpark in Lewiston on Wednesday announced the immediate removal of Covid-19 restrictions for the venue's 2021 season events.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend events in Artpark, and guests will not be asked to complete a health screening questionnaire or undergo a temperature check upon arrival. Social distancing will no longer be mandated and vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear masks, according to a statement released by Dave Wedekindt, vice president of concerts and marketing for Artpark.

Patrons who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained indoors or outside.

Those who are not feeling well at the time of an event will be discouraged from entering the park, regardless of vaccination status.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.