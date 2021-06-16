 Skip to main content
Artpark lifts Covid-19 restrictions
The operators of Artpark in Lewiston on Wednesday announced the immediate removal of Covid-19 restrictions for the venue's 2021 season events.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend events in Artpark, and guests will not be asked to complete a health screening questionnaire or undergo a temperature check upon arrival. Social distancing will no longer be mandated and vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear masks, according to a statement released by Dave Wedekindt, vice president of concerts and marketing for Artpark.

Patrons who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained indoors or outside.

Those who are not feeling well at the time of an event will be discouraged from entering the park, regardless of vaccination status.

