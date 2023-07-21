A Buffalo man suspected in a pair of thefts, including one at a church, was arrested Friday.

Nicholas Marinaro, 21, is facing two felonies, in addition to drug charges, Buffalo police said.

He’s been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree felony criminal mischief, both felonies.

Marinaro also was charged with two misdemeanors - one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny, as well as two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly stole food from and caused damage to a business on the 2100 block of Seneca Street on July 17 and two days later, stole from the charity box at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church on Macamley Street.

After an investigation, Marinaro was identified as the suspect in both incidents. When apprehended, police found Marinaro in possession of a crack pipe and a small amount of heroin.

- Mike Petro