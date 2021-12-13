 Skip to main content
Armed robbery results in lockdown of Canisius College dorm
A report of an armed robbery Monday in the Dugan Residence Hall on the Canisius College campus resulted in a lockdown for residents of the dormitory, according to the college's Department of Public Safety.

According to a notification by public safety, a "member of the campus community" was a victim of the robbery. The suspect was armed with what appeared to be a gun. A scuffle ensued. The victim was struck with the weapon and later treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the Dugan Residence Hall, home to roughly 270 freshmen and sophomores, was placed on lockdown, while the college's public safety officers and Buffalo police launched a room-by-room search for the suspect. Students and staff inside Dugan Hall were instructed to shelter in place, and no one was permitted to enter or leave the building.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 5:10 p.m. An investigation of the incident is continuing. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the college's public safety office at 716-888-2301.

