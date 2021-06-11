[BN] Chronicles: Legends and showmanship in the history of the Buffalo chicken wing

The son of Frank Bellissimo – who himself had taken credit for the invention of the chicken wing – dismissed that idea with the wave of a hand.

But even though Domenic Bellissimo said his father “never left the Anchor Bar,” the younger wing magnate wasn’t completely dismissive of Young.

“I have no patent on wings. I’m doing my thing, let him do his thing,” Bellissimo said in the same 1981 article that quoted Young. “If he wants to claim he’s the originator, let him claim it ... He’s entitled to make a living just like I’m entitled to make a living.”

In talking with Ward Biederman, both men staked their claim, but each also gave the other some credit and room to sling wings.

Young acknowledged the Anchor Bar did innovate on his idea. “That’s the credit I give Frank for, coming up with the blue cheese and the celery. They did do that.”

A couple years before the Anchor Bar served the wings that very closely resemble what the world knows Buffalo for today – John Young was serving fried chicken wings in Buffalo, although his weren’t split at the joint into drumstick and flats, were slathered in the 24-herb blend called mumbo sauce instead of Frank’s hot sauce and butter, and didn’t have blue cheese or celery on the side.